Lincolnview honors local veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day ceremony organizer and Lincolnview teacher Stephanie Renner challenges students in attendance during Friday’s ceremony, while guest speaker John Wiley looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview Local School District held its 10th annual Veterans Day program, honoring dozens of armed forces veterans during a ceremony conducted Friday afternoon in the high school gymnasium.

It was Lincolnview’s first in-person Veterans Day ceremony since 2019. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a card shower was organized for veterans in 2020. Last year, in place of the usual ceremony, veterans received vouchers for a free meal from Rager’s.

Teacher Stephanie Renner, who has been the driving force behind the annual ceremony, and guest speaker John Wiley, VFW Department of Ohio State Inspector issued a challenge to students in attendance.

“In the past, many of our veterans were not welcomed home with fanfare or parades, so students – I want to challenge you to do something throughout the year to show your appreciation for our veterans,” Renner said. “You are the future and you have an opportunity to make a difference. Go out, become part of our community, get involved and do something to better the lives of our local veterans. Something that you might feel is a small gesture could go a very long way in showing your appreciation.”

“I want to challenge each and every one of you to thank a veteran,” Wiley said. “If you see one of them walking down the street wearing a veteran’s hat or see a license plate with veteran on it, stop and say thank you.”

Renner also honored her grandfathers, Vernon Kill, who earned two Purple Hearts while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, and Richard Gehres, a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy.

“The program is near and dear to my heart because I come from a family with military backgrounds,” Renner explained.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder read aloud a Veterans Day proclamation, and veterans in attendance were given certificates of appreciation and gift bags. Men and women who are currently serving or could not attend Friday’s program were honored as well.

The program also included the presentation of the colors by Harvey Lewis Post 346 of the American Legion, the National Anthem performed by sophomore saxophone player Lindsey Hatcher, the playing of Taps by eighth grade student Zach Newell, and a brief presentation by Clayton Priest, Boy Scout Troop No. 32, on Wreaths Across America.