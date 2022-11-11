Rev. Keith E. Stoller

Rev. Keith E. Stoller, 76, of Van Wert, entered his Lord’s eternal presence at 6:05 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born the second of nine children of Eugene and Minerva Stoller on October 29, 1946. Keith married the former Diana Dull June 26, 1966, and she preceded him in death in 2007. Raised in the Apostolic Christian Church, Latty, where his grandfather, Rev. Daniel Stoller served for more than 38 years, Keith was called to preach as an unsaved third grade boy in the spring of 1955. He trusted Christ as his Savior on February 7, 1965, and fully surrendered his life for the gospel ministry on August 21, 1974.

Keith was a 1964 graduate of Blue Creek High School and Bowling Green State University with a special education degree.

After graduation, Keith returned to Paulding where he taught special education. He later became the founding administrator/teacher of what has become the Paulding County Board of D.D. Upon surrendering to preach the Gospel, Keith served numerous congregations in Ohio, Missouri, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and founded the Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert. He was last called to Pastor the Ross Church of the Brethren in Mendon, where he served until his home going. Keith’s bi-vocational work experiences included radio broadcasting, cashiering and loan officer work and restaurant work.

Rev. Stoller was very active in his community, serving in leadership roles with the Van Wert County Ministerial Association, the Heartland Patriots, the Van Wert County Republican Central Committee, the Van Wert County Board of Elections and served as a founding board member of Cross Over The Hill-Release Time Bible Teaching Ministry, currently LifeWise Academy, to Van Wert City School children. In addition, he served as the “unofficial” chaplain of the Van Wert City Council, opening council meetings in prayer for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Marci (Craig) Merrill of Jackson, Michigan; a granddaughter, Katrina Merrill of Jackson, Michigan; brothers, Roger (Robin) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Wade of South Bend, Indiana, Linn (Brenda) of Atlanta, Georgia, Larry of Glencoe, Missouri; sisters, Lucette Dietrich of Fort Wayne, and Rose of Noblesville, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Maurice Hudson of North Carolina; a brother in law, Rick (Tammi) Dull of Scott; several nieces and nephews; and dearest friends, Mae Enyart of Van Wert, Terry (Angela) Enyart of Pulaski, Tennessee, Madie (Kyle) Roediger and Abbie (Dalton) Schmersal, both of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Jim Burns and Rev. Jim White, officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideon’s International or to LifeWise Academy.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.