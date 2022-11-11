Vantage restaurant offering lunch, Thanskgiving buffet

Junior Tess Vonderwell (St. John’s), demonstrates mise en place, an important technique meaning to clean, peel, chop, dice and measure out all ingredients prior to preparing a dish. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

If you’re looking for a place to grab a quick, delicious lunch with a colleague, friend, or family member, consider the Cup & Saucer Restaurant at Vantage Career Center.

The Cup and Saucer Restaurant is managed by the students in the Culinary Arts program, alongside new Instructor Scott Shardelow.

Culinary Arts students gain first-hand experience in the full-service kitchen by creating unique menus and preparing delicious meals, while operating the restaurant.

“Mr. Shardelow is training students in a culinary institute environment to prepare, present and serve delicious food,” Vantage Business and Services Supervisor Paula Vantilburg said. “Students operate the Cup & Saucer restaurant which allows them to learn all aspects of the food and restaurant industry. We welcome the public and we thank you for the support while students are in training.”

The Cup & Saucer is open to the public, with reservations only, for lunch on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week, seating guests from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

One of the biggest events yet to come at the restaurant is the popular Thanksgiving lunch buffet. It will be held two days this year – Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“I have greatly enjoyed this class and it will definitely help me improve my future in the culinary field,” senior Culinary Arts student Alyssa Greathouse (Wayne Trace) said. “I’m looking forward to serving guests and being able to share food that the culinary class has prepared for the Cup and Saucer. I’m excited to have the opportunity to serve the community and I hope to see you there.”

The Cup and Saucer’s buffet costs $14 plus tax, and will include a variety of delicious cold salads, meats, stuffing, egg rolls, breads and a variety of desserts. Reservations are necessary, and go quickly. Call 419.238.5411 ext. 2425 to reserve a spot. Walk-ins will not be accepted during the holiday season.