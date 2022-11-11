Wapakoneta, Coldwater fall in playoffs

VW independent sports

Just two area high school football teams were in action Friday night and both lost their playoff games.

In Division III Region 12, Wapakoneta (11-2) lost to Hamilton-Badin (13-0) 16-6. The Rams will play Tipp City Tippecanoe for the regional championship. The Red Devils defeated Mount Orab Western Brown 41-30.

In Division V Region, Coldwater (11-2) fell to Liberty Center 34-0. The Tigers will face Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) for the regional championship. Elmwood defeated Eastwood 28-7.