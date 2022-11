Wreaths Across America deadline near

VW independent staff

The Wreaths Across America deadline is approaching. Order wreaths for your veteran by Thanksgiving Day, November 24, in time for the December 17 ceremony at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Middle Point Boy Scouts will be presenting the ceremony at 12 p.m. that day.

Wreaths will be picked up or placed following the ceremony. Wreaths are $15 each. Click this link to order one.