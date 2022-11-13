Cougars upend No. 2 seed West Holmes

MARION — As the saying goes, “survive and advance.” That’s what Van Wert did against West Holmes in the Division IV Region 14 semifinals at Marion Harding’s Ohio Health Field on Saturday.

The No. 6 seed Cougars (12-1) defeated the second seeded Knights 40-35 to advance to the regional finals for the third straight season. Senior quarterback Aidan Pratt led the way with five rushing touchdowns and a fourth quarter touchdown pass, which proved to be the game winner.

Nate Phillips (6) somehow kept his balance after making the catch and raced to the end zone for the game winner. Photos by Bob Barnes

West Holmes (12-1) had just taken a 35-34 lead with 5:11 left in the final stanza, when highly regarded running back Sam Williams-Dixon scored on a 1-yard run out of the wildcat formation. The Cougars stopped a two-point conversion run, but still trailed for the first time all game. After Brylen Parker returned the ensuing kickoff to the Van Wert 21, the Cougars moved downfield in no time. Pratt was 4-of-4 through the air on the drive, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nate Phillips. The senior receiver, who hadn’t played football since junior high school, hauled in the short pass, broke at least three tackles and raced down the sideline for the score with 3:54 left on the clock.

“We called a rollout pass to the left side which was my side and I ran a five yard hitch,” Phillips explained. “I caught the ball, turned upfield, saw No. 24 (Williams-Dixon) and he’s a pretty good tackler, so I just kept running at him he missed the tackle and another guy came, he missed that tackle and I put my hand on the ground to keep my balance and kept on running. I was surprised, but it feels great…first year out here just doing it.”

Head coach Keith Recker said when West Holmes took lead, there was no panic on the Cougar sideline.

“It like the same thing in the huddle against Perkins, just ‘hey, we’re going to get this, just believe,’” Recker said. “We got the ball with 5:10 left and said ‘let’s go get this, we have to score’ – just all confidence, all positive. Nate Phillips, what a play by him. The last four weeks he’s been our leading receiver and to make Williams-Dixon miss and keep his feet and run it in – just a great play by him.

The Knights had trouble with the ensuing kickoff and were pinned back at their own 14, then gained just four yards on three plays, then turned the ball over on downs at their own 20 yard line. Pratt churned out a first down, which allowed Van Wert to run out the clock and seal the victory.

The Cougars stunned the Knights and their fans by rolling to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, then adding a touchdown early in the second quarter for a 21-0 advantage. After receiving the opening kickoff, Van Wert marched 79 yards in eight plays and scored on Pratt’s first touchdown, a 2-yard run. Pratt was 5-of-5 through the air for 58 yards, including two completions to Phililps for 37 yards, who went on to finish with nine receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

The defense forced West Holmes into a quick three-and-out, then Pratt moved his team 57 yards in eight plays and scored on his second 2-yard run and with Damon McCracken’s extra point, Van Wert led 14-0 with 4:55 left in the quarter.

Aidan Pratt (15) rolls out while Brylen Parker (7) provides an escort.

The two teams then traded interceptions, with Reese Krugh picking off Mason Wolfe and Williams-Dixon swiping a pass by Pratt, which set the Knights up at the Van Wert 35. West Holmes advanced to the Cougar 23 but a false start penalty, a holding penalty and a sack by Logan Dotson forced the Knights to punt from the Van Wert 46. The Cougars then took over a their own 18 with 1:02 left in the opening quarter and rattled off 12 plays and scored on a 6-yard keeper by Pratt. The drive featured three completions to Garett Gunter and two to Maddix Crutchfield for 13 yards. By then Van Wert had run 32 plays, compared to just 11 by West Holmes.

“The kids had a lot of confidence in our game plan, both offensively and defensively,” Recker said. “I think we did a good job taking what the defense gave us and we were able to get the running game going tonight, which was huge because all the sudden the quick passes, the screens opened up a little bit more. We did a great job mixing in the run and the pass.”

“We wanted to start fast,” Recker added. “When you come into a game with a new opponent that you don’t know you want to figure them out quickly and to get that kind of start just gave us a ton of confidence. The guys came in with confidence but that put a little bit behind that belief and they knew we could do this.”

It didn’t take long for West Holmes to respond as Wolfe heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Malatrich just two plays later. The Knights then forced a Van Wert punt and put together another quick drive, capped off by a 13-yard touchdown burst by Williams-Dixon with 6:14 left until halftime.

After forcing a punt, the Knights took over at their own 9, but Luke Wessell intercepted a deep ball thrown by Wolfe, who had tossed just two interceptions all season. Van Wert turned that into points and took time off the clock by running off 11 plays, including as 11-yard touchdown run by Pratt with 60 seconds left until halftime. McCracken’s extra point hit the right upright but the Cougars still led 27-14.

West Holmes quickly drove to the Van Wert 23 and brought out the field goal unit, then after a Cougar timeout, put the offense back on the field but ran out of time on fourth down.

Luke Wessell (4) positions himself to intercept a West Holmes pass.

As expected, West Holmes came out strong in the second half. The Knights took their first possession and scored on a 36-yard pass from Wolfe to Maltarich, and a two point conversion by the same, then forced a Van Wert punt. However, a fumble by the Knights on the next offensive play gave Van Wert the ball at the Knight 24. The Cougars spanned the distanced in four plays and scored on a 5-yard keeper by Pratt to make it 34-22 with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

On the next drive, West Holmes found the end zone on a 4-yard run by Williams-Dixon to pull within five, 24-19, with 19 seconds left in the period. The Knights then forced a Cougar punt and drove methodically from their own 45 and scored on Williams-Dixon’s 1-yard run and a 35-34 lead, which set the stage for the comeback win by Van Wert.

In addition to 26 carries for 109 yards and five touchdowns, Pratt completed 30-of-39 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Along with Phillips, Crutchfield caught 10 passes for 71 yards and Gunter had seven receptions for 75 yards. Brylen Parker had 10 carries for 40 yards as the Cougars finished with 450 total yards.

West Holmes, who entered the game as the highest scoring team in Ohio (51 points per game), was held to 362 yards, 100 below their average. Wolfe completed 19-of-28 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kyle Maltarich had 12 receptions for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Williams-Dixon, who averaged 126 rushing yards (8.7 average) was held to 82 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.

McCracken was credited with 15 tackles while Dotson had nine.

Van Wert will face Associated Press poll champion Glenville for the regional final. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium at Tiffin Columbian High School. The Tarblooders defeated Elyria Catholic 54-7 on Saturday.

“There were doubters this week and there will be doubters next week and we just have to go play our game and give it our best shot,” Recker said.

Scoring summary

Cougars 14 13 7 6 – 40

Knights 0 14 15 6 – 35

First quarter

9:36 (VW) – Aidan Pratt 2-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

5:05 (VW) – Aidan Pratt 2-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

Second quarter

9:49 (VW) – Aidan Pratt 6-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

8:54 (WH) – Mason Wolfe 63-yard pass to Kyle Maltarich (Nick Ginsburg kick)

6:14 (WH) – Sam Williams-Dixon 13-yard run (Nick Ginsburg kick)

1:00 (VW) – Aidan Pratt 11-yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

7:45 (WH) – Mason Wolfe 36-yard pass to Kyle Maltarich (Maltarich run)

5:06 (VW) – Aidan Pratt 5-yard run (Damon McCracken kick)

0:19 (WH) – Sam Williams-Dixon 4-yard run (Nick Ginsburg kick)

Fourth quarter

5:11 (WH) – Sam Williams-Dixon 1-yard run (run failed)

3:54 (VW) – Aidan Pratt 44-yard pass to Nate Phillips (run failed)