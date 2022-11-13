Cougars upend West Holmes 40-35

VW independent sports

MARION — Aidan Pratt rushed for five touchdowns and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nate Phillips, which proved to be the game winner, as No. 6 Van Wert upset No. 2 seed West Holmes in the Division IV Region 14 semifinals in Marion on Saturday.

The victory puts the Cougars in the regional championship game for the third straight year. Van Wert will face No. 1 seed Glenville at a site to be announced Sunday afternoon. The Tarblooders defeated Elyria Catholic 54-7.

Check back later for a full game story on Van Wert/West Holmes.