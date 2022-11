Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker talks to the Cougars after Saturday night’s thrilling 40-35 win over West Holmes in the Division IV Region 14 semifinals in Marion. Van Wert will face No. 1 Glenville in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium at Tiffin Columbian High School. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent