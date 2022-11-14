Lincolnview preps for fall production

VW independent staff/submitted information

“I believe that imagination is stronger than knowledge – that myth is more potent than history. I believe that dreams are more powerful than facts – That hope always triumphs over experience – That laughter is the only cure for grief. And I believe that love is stronger than death.” Robert Fulghum.

This is the nucleus of Robert Fulghum’s philosophy of life, and also the crux of the touching sketches that make up the comedy/drama of All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. Lincolnview Theatre will be presenting this work at the Van Wert Civic Theatre Friday-Sunday, November 18, 19, and 20.

Cast members rehearse All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. Photo submitted

Robert Fulghum first wrote the ideas that make up the show as a series of essays published in a book by the same title in 1986. It quickly became a national bestseller remaining on the New York Times bestseller list for two years. The material that he used for the book came from his life experiences and those of others that he connected with in his varied career choices as ditch digger, newspaper carrier, salesman, singing cowboy, philosopher and minister.

Fulghum was born in 1937, and grew up in Waco, Texas. He is also an accomplished painter and sculptor, singer and a member of a rock band that is comprised of author-musicians as well as a highly acclaimed author. In 1992 he worked with Ernie Zulia and David Caldwell to create a musical based on the “kindergarten” essays.

What did you learn in kindergarten? Mr. Fulghum maintains that we learn all the basics of life there such as share, play fair, don’t hit people, don’t take things, say you’re sorry, clean up your own mess, wash your hands, flush! He weaves common human problems and whimsical situations into defining learning experiences.

“Kindergarten” is a musical drama production that affirms the magic of life, and you will be greatly entertained if you attend this production. It is funny, real, and enlightening. Some of the sketch titles are Hide and Seek, Larry Walters Flies, Donnie the Leaf Raker, The Stuff in the Sink, and Showdown at Grand Junction. The show is directed by Chad Kraner assisted by Adam Ries with Stacie Korte directing the music, Kim Pollock developing the choreography, Josh England building the sets, MaryAnn Falk on tech., and Dee Fisher accompanying on the piano. Cast and crew include the following students: Jacob Grubb, Emma Hatcher, Grace Sadowksi, Ethan Scaggs, Kaleb Denman, Ella Davis, Summer Karbowiak, Maceyn Snyder, Jayden Bragg, Kaden Hohman, Olivia Snyder, Abby Dannenfelser, Elizabeth Johnson, Abigail Jones, Sydney King, Blaze Linser, Ashley McKenzie, Chloe Murphy, Gabby Thomas, and Kreston Tow. Assisting behind the scenes with lights and sound include Noah Peters and Hadley Goins.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting the school website, www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us or by visiting the high school office. Tickets may be available at the door on the evening or afternoon of the performance. Plan now to enjoy a funny, yet touching, theatrical production.