Man charged with aggravated arson

VW independent staff

An arrest has been made in connection with an early Sunday morning fire at Comfort Inn on N. Washington St.

Aaron Tinsley Jr., 26, of Van Wert, was arrested for aggravated arson, a first degree felony. After fighting with police officers and Van Wert County deputies, he was taken to jail.

According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, witnesses say Tinsley set a decorative bale of straw on fire in the lobby of Comfort Inn at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday. The fire was put out by an employee who confronted Tinsley.

He left and was located by officers and while investigating the lobby fire, officers noticed the Comfort Inn’s shed was on fire (see pictures in a related story below). The Van Wert Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

Further charges will be considered by Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger.