Operation Christmas Child is underway

More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 14-21.

One of those locations is the Calvary Evangelical Church on Van Wert Decatur Road.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Hours for dropoff at Calvary Evangelical Church are:

Monday, November 14: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15: 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16: 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, November 17: 5-7 p.m.

Friday, November 18: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, November 19: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday, November 20: 12-2 p.m.

Monday, November 21: 9-11 a.m.