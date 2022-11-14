Outdoorsman to host matches

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Outdoorsmen will host a defensive pistol match and a steel pistol challenge match on Saturday, November 19. The steel pistol challenge match registration will start at 9:30 a.m. with the match beginning at 10 a.m. The defensive pistol registration will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the match at 1 p.m.

The steel pistol challenge is a fun way to work on your shooting skills. Targets are set from 7-20 yards. The club has reactive targets to shoot at that will move when you hit them and also ring out on a hit. The course will be for both beginner to advanced participants.

Defensive Pistol is a walking course with several different types of challenges to test the ability of the participants. It is for both the beginner to the advanced participants. Each will work at their own pace.

All participants should bring at least 100 rounds of their favorite ammunition and at least two magazines or speed loaders. The fee to shoot in either match is $5.

For more information, call 419.203.8662 or visit www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or the group’s Facebook page.