Scott L. Hartsock

Scott L. Hartsock, 56, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:22 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born March 23, 1966, in Lima to Bill and Chris (Rode) Hartsock, and they survive in Van Wert. He was united in marriage to Lisa Linn on January 11, 2014, and she survives in Van Wert.

Scott L. Hartsock

Scott is survived by children, Tyler Hartsock and Noah Hartsock, both of St. Marys; Kaylin Hartsock and Abbi Hartsock, both of Delphos; grandchildren, Renlie Hartsock and Nylah French, and a brother, Jeff (Emese) Hartsock of Fort Wayne.

Scott was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Donald and Ruth Hartsock, and maternal grandparents, Helen and Jim Rode.

Scott had currently been working at Crown Equipment. After 18 years of service, he retired this year from BF Goodrich. Scott loved football and rooted for Michigan Wolverines and the Cleveland Browns. He was involved in planning their massive Fourth of July party and would start a countdown to the following year’s party. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time but, most importantly, was spending time with his family.

Funeral Services for Scott will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. The family requests those attending to please come as “you are” as Scott would want everyone to be casual and comfortable.

Preferred memorials: the United Way.