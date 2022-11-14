Shed fire…

The Van Wert Fire Department was called on to extinguish a fire that destroyed a shed behind the Comfort Inn on N. Washington St. The call came in at approximately 4:59 a.m. Sunday. Due to a fire hose that needed to be pulled from a fire hydrant on the west side of N. Washington St., the road was blocked off to traffic. The Van Wert Police department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol Highway Patrol assist with traffic control. The fire department was on the scene for about two hours. According to police chief Doug Weigle, the cause of the fire was ruled as arson and police and deputies arrested Aaron Tinsley, 26, for aggravated arson. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer