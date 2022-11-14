VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/11-11/13

Friday November 11, 2022

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township near Ohio 66 for a motor vehicle crash. Dante, Jamar Bowen, 19, of Spencerville, was traveling east on Carpenter road east of Ohio 66, went through the curves at a high rate of speed and lost control on the east side of the curves then sideswiped a utility pole on the north side of the road. He was cited for failure to control and OVI.

3:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject.

5:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a commercial truck driving eastbound in the westbound lanes.

8:11 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township on a report of a stray dog in the area.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle

12:49 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and Payne Fire to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for the report of a corn stubble field fire.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Pleasant Township for a report of utility lines down in the roadway.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery.

1:18 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to assist Adams County, Indiana with a field fire on E350N.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township after receiving a report of a suspicious item by a utility pole.

5:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township. No injuries were reported.

6:08 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence in Washington Township for a subject possibly having a stroke.

7:01 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a speed violation. During the investigation marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. The driver of the vehicle, Zayne Gavyn Yocum, 24, of rural Delphos, was issued a traffic citation speed and a summons to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on station reference to a domestic violence incident that took place in the village of Convoy.

Saturday November 12, 2022

12:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to check for a runaway juvenile from Paulding County.

12:30 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS, Van Wert EMS, and Deputies to a residence on Dutch John Road in Union Township for a 22-year-old male possibly overdosing.

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for an unknown male subject on the property.

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police on a domestic call.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to John Brown Road and U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of the stop sign being down.

Sunday November 13, 2022

2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

3:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police in locating a suspect involved in making threats and possibly setting a fire at the Comfort Inn.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township ref to stray dogs in the area.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jackson Township to act as a peace officer.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Ohio City Express in the Village of Ohio City for a private property motor vehicle crash. No Injuries were reported.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway at Middle Point Wetzel Road involving two vehicles. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. No other details are available at this time.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 81 near U.S. 127 involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on station in reference to a possible neglect.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Convoy Road near Werner Road. The call came from an automatic alerting system. The motor vehicle crash was not located. The owner of the

vehicle was located and advised it was a near crash and that no collision ever occurred.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the village of Convoy to assist with an unruly juvenile.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist who ran out of gas.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.