Art winners…

The Middle Point Lions Club has announced the Lincolnview Elementary winners of this year’s Peace Poster contest. The poster theme this year is Leading with Compassion. The first place winner is Jasleen Sharma (pictured on the right). Jasleen’s poster now goes on to judging at Ohio Lions District 1, which includes 16 northwest Ohio counties. The second place winner (pictured on the left) is Avery Hoaglin. Both students received certificates and cash awards. Jasleen and Avery are students of Lincolnview Elementary art teacher Melissa Stork. Photo submitted