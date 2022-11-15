Council hears about asbestos, budget, CAMO Court

Van Wert County Economic Development Director Stacy Adam talks about asbestos at the former Anthony Wayne School while Mayor Ken Markward listens. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Asbestos in the former Anthony Wayne School was one of several items broached during Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

The property on N. Jefferson St. has been acquired by the Land Bank and is slated for demolition, but asbestos and safety concerns have been raised by some nearby residents. Van Wert Area Economic Development Executive Director Stacy Adam noted the Land Bank has completed over 80 demolitions throughout the county and has followed procedures for asbestos assessment, abatement, disposal and EPA notification each time.

She also noted asbestos was removed from the building in June and July of 1991, except for pipe insulation in the basement, aircell pipe insulation in the tunnel area below the treasurer’s office, above ceiling tile near the boiler room and the ceiling above the basement hallway. In addition, Adam said an assessment done in September of this year showed there was over 3,200 square foot of floor tile and in some cases the accompanying mastic that contained non-friable asbestos.

“The plan for Anthony Wayne – we should publish for the (demolition) bid announcement probably this week, then probably wait two weeks for bids to come back and then the demolition would be scheduled to start shortly after that,” Adam said.

Adam said anyone with questions or concerns should contact her office.

She also noted demolition of the former Van Wert Inn on N. Washington St. is well underway.

Van Wert Forward Property Manager Hall Block requested council remove from the table a measure for to pay $583,000 for downtown underground work. It was tabled in late September for more discussion. Block suggested the project be paid in three annual installments of nearly $195,000. However, a short discussion ensued as to how enforceable such an agreement with be with future councils. By a 5-2 vote it was agreed to place the matter in next year’s budget, with Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis and Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett casting ‘no’ votes.

“This needs to be a stand alone item that we vote on, that way everybody knows where we stand on it,” Davis stated. “When you vote on the budget you’re voting on everything that we do over the course of the year, you’re not voting on individual items. This is an individual item.”

Council members also heard a brief presentation on drug treatment court, or CAMO (Courts Assisting Military Members) Court from Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington, Program Manager John Wiley and graduate Brandon Ross.

“Our CAMO Court mission is to address the unique mental health, physical and substance abuse related needs of our veterans by providing a judicially supervised intensive program that creates an array of services within the community with the intent of providing self-sufficiency, reducing recidivism, promoting public safety and providing an alternative to incarceration,” Worthington said.

She also said there are 28 such courts in Ohio and Van Wert Municipal Court is the smallest rural county with one.

Ross, who became emotional while describing how the court has benefited him, Worthington and Wiley have been invited to a Veteran’s Court summit this Thursday. A story about the local court can be found here.

In other business, council members approved “then and now” measures to pay RPM Machinery $3,838.08, and Belna Petroleum $11,928.28, and council agreed to place several routine transfers and end of the year appropriations on the agenda for the next meeting. City Auditor Martha Balyeat presented the third draft of the 2023 budget and later, council members heard the first reading of it.

During his report to council, Law Director John Hatcher said he’s noticed an increase in cases of cars passing stopped school buses, an offense punishable by a fine of up to $300 and a possible license suspension up to a year. He also said buses are equipped with exterior cameras.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming told council the city’s 2022 paving project is complete and Mayor Ken Markward reminded council members that anyone wishing to run for a seat next year won’t have to file petitions until August, because city races next year will become non-partisan and won’t require a primary election.

At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was held in honor of Rev. Keith Stoller, who passed away last week. Stoller had served as council’s unofficial chaplain for a number of years. Later in the meeting Davis suggested posthumously honoring Stoller with a resolution. The suggest was well received and will appear on the next agenda.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 28, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 520 E. Main St.