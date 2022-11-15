Ebel to Lincoln Trail…

Dane Ebel signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and baseball careers at Lincoln Trail College, a Division I junior college that competes in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference in Robinson, Illinois. Ebel played a pivotal role in helping Lincolnview to consecutive NWC titles and state championship games in 2021 and 2022 as a shortstop and pitcher. In his sophomore and junior seasons at Lincolnview, he was named First Team All NWC and First Team NW District. He will be counted on as a two-way player for the Lincoln Trail Statesmen following his senior season for the Lancers. Ebel is pictured with his parents Jeremy and Kim Ebel and head baseball coach Eric Fishpaw. Photo submitted