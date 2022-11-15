Ohio City thankful…

Ohio City Village Council, Village Administrator, and Mayor Jack Brown thanked the Van Wert County Commissioners for their major role in the village being able to purchase ground and put in a new detention pond with a sledding hill. The detention pond, which is different than a retention pond, helped remove surface water that had been standing on the West Side of the Village after heavy rains. Brown said without the help of the commissioners, the project would not have been possible. Pictured from left to right are Commissioner Todd Wolfrum, Mayor Jack Brown, Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, Village Administrator Jeff Krugh, Commissioner Stan Owens, council member Charles Zappa, and council member Jim Delgado. Photo submitted