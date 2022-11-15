Random Thoughts: strictly playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around playoff football and Glenville, Van Wert, defense, poll champs will playing an incredible comeback win, and Tiffin.

Glenville

The Tarblooders have had a running clock in nine consecutive games, including Saturday’s 54-7 victory over No. 8 Elyria Catholic.

Some numbers – Glenville forced five Elyria Catholic turnovers, but had 11 penalties in the game. Both numbers are high.

D’Shawnte Jones had nine carries for 86 yards against the Panthers – all in the first quarter.

The Tarblooders didn’t allow a single point in Senate Athletic League play. In fact, Glenville outscored their six league opponents 282-0. A seventh league opponent reportedly didn’t want to play and canceled the game.

11 Glenville players have offers to play Division I college football. That includes 6-3, 245 linebacker Arvell Reese, who’s headed to Ohio State.

Van Wert

West Holmes fans were sitting directly in front of us during Saturday night’s playoff game in Marion Harding and they were simply stunned that the Cougars were able to jump out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. No one had done that to their team this season.

Van Wert’s offense set the tone early by marching for a score on the opening possession of the game, but I thought the defense sent a message by stopping big time running back recruit Sam Williams-Dixon for a short gain on West Holmes’ first offensive play. Several of the Cougars converged on the stop. Against St. Marys Memorial the previous week, Williams-Dixon had 12 carries for 186 yards and five touchdowns. He did score three touchdowns against Van Wert, but had just 82 yards on 25 carries. His longest run all night was 13 yards.

Poll champs

How many of the 2022 Associated Press poll champions are still playing?

Division I: Lakewood St. Edward will play Mentor

Division II: Winton Woods – lost to Kings in the regional semifinals

Division III: Hamilton Badin will play Tippecanoe Valley

Division IV: Glenville will play Van Wert

Division V: Ironton will play Canal Winchster Harvest Prep

Division VI: Marion Local will play Allen East

Division VII: Warren JFK will play Danville

So just one of the poll champs has lost entering this weekend’s regional finals.

Defense

Perhaps you’ve heard the saying “defense wins championships.”

If that’s the case, look at Cincinnati Wyoming in Division IV and Marion Local in Division VI. The Cowboys have allowed just 35 total points in 13 games, while the Flyers have given up only 33 total points in 13 games. Both teams have pitched nine shutouts and Marion Local hasn’t allowed a touchdown since Week No. 6, a 27-7 win over Versailles. Unreal.

Comeback

In Division VII Region 25, No. 10 Lucas led third seeded Danville 20-0 with eight minutes left in the game, but the Blue Devils scored 27 unanswered points to win 27-20.

Tiffin

I’m not sure how many readers have been to Frost-Kalnow Stadium in Tiffin. It’s a nice stadium. It’s shared by Columbian High School, Calvert High School and Tiffin University. Heidelberg used to play there as well. Parking can be a challenge at time.

As for the city, Tiffin’s a nice place, but it has a lot of one-way streets. If you have GPS, it’s best to let it guide you in and out.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.