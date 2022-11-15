Thousands of mink released from farm

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township during the overnight hours of Tuesday, November 15.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, the suspect or suspects destroyed fencing and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.

Several agencies are aiding in the investigation, including the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, ODNR, Van Wert County EMA and ODOT.

Anyone with information should contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous when providing information.

The Sheriff warns local residents and area farmers that minks are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Minks have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish.