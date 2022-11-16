Holiday kickoff….

The swirling of snow has a way of making plans for family memory making grow. The holiday season is quickly approaching and an aura of gratitude and giving finds itself on the top of our minds and deep in our hearts. It’s a time for being together – no matter if that is family or friends that are like family. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center has been the backdrop of holiday memory-making for 15 years. We understand the value of a space where people can come together and share the wonder of extraordinary artistry and talent and leave with a forever memory. The Van Wert Live staff and board are honored to do more than present entertainment. Like Santa’s elves, we are crafting gifts that look like shared moments that become memories. It’s a purpose much greater than ourselves and it continues in a magical way the day before Thanksgiving.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is coming to the NPAC on Wednesday, November 23. Photos submitted

Twirling in with daring delight is Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, presented by Westwood Behavioral Health at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 23. This must-see holiday event ushers in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder at the Niswonger like never before, Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away with unforgettable experiences filled with acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites. Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is the premier cirque show in the world and will kick off the holiday season with great fanfare!



Is it possible to add more sparkle to an already dazzling performance? Because “over-the-top” is what we do, in addition to the show, the Cirque Musica Cast also offers a ticketed VIP Meet and Greet Experience with four members of the talented cast to talk and take a photo. The VIP Experience is purchased separately and includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise such as whirly-twirling lights to use during the main performance.

This truly entertaining family experience begins at just $35 and is the perfect reward for you and those you love. Whether you are a cirque fan or this is the first time, we promise you are in for a good time. No need to travel far. We are bringing world-class entertainment right to your backyard.