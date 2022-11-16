Esther E. Fisher

Esther E. Fisher, 96, formerly of Scott, passed away at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Country Inn Enhanced Living in Paulding.

She was born September 27, 1926, in Payne, to James Davis and Leona “Pearl” (Merica) Davis, who both preceded her in death. She married Bernard Fisher December 21, 1969, and he preceded her in death. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Esther was a member of the Country Chapel United Methodist Church in Haviland.

Surviving are a son, Larry (Crystal) Gloor of Cripple Creek, Colorado; step-children, Diana Mace and Brenda (Kevin) Welker, both of Van Wert, and Beth (Larry) Offerle of Paulding; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Fisher of Van Wert, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Trammell; a stepson, Lester “Butch” Fisher; a step-son-in-law, Charles Mace; two brothers, Dean and Leo Davis; four sisters, Eloise Webb, Mildred Noneman, Lela Davis and Esther’s twin sister, Ruth Knoblaugh; two great-grandchildren, Chelsey and Saxon, and one great-great-grandchild, Donald.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Monica Kleman, officiating. Interment will follow in Scott Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Country Chapel United Methodist Church, Haviland.

