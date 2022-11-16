Benjamin Carl Agler

Benjamin Carl Agler 76, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at Divine Nursing & Rehab at Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born on December 5, 1945, in Elida, the son of Clarence Leroy Agler and Velda LaDeene (Stemen) Agler, who both preceded him in death. On July 08, 1964, he married Karol J. (Kerns) Agler July 8, 1964, and she survives in Port St. Lucie.

Other family survivors include his three children, Benjamin C. (Karen) Agler, II of Port St. Lucie, LaDeene (Sheldon) Dodson of Fort Pierce, Florida and Connie Agler of Port St. Lucie; six grandchildren, Kenny Agler, David (Katie) Agler, Brandon (Christie) Dodson, Blake Dodson, Mitchel (Kristen) Ortolani and Mason Ortolani, and four great-grandchildren, Logan Agler, Parker Agler, William Dodson and Levi Ortolani

Benjamin was a self-employed flooring specialist owing his own company Agler Tile and Carpet Corp. of Jenson Beach, Florida. He was a graduate of Lincolnview High School and was a member of the Sunlight Community Church of Port St. Lucie.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, November 21, at Sunlight Community Church, Port St. Lucie, with Pastor Scott Vander Ploeg officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Monday at the church with a reception to follow the services. Interment will be at White City Cemetery & Mausoleum in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Preferred memorials: Sunlight Community Church of Port St. Lucie, FL.

Local arrangements were handled through Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, and Florida arrangements are through Aycock Funeral Services, Port St. Lucie.

