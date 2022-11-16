Class of 1962 gives to Eggerss fund

VW independent staff/submitted information

To some, 60 years went by in a flash. To others, it’s been a steady march of time. To the Van Wert High School Class of 1962, it’s all about fond memories. This class has pulled together to donate $3,400 to the Eggerss Stadium maintenance fund.

“We certainly have fond memories of football games, pep rallies, cheerleaders cheering, and the band playing at Eggerss,” class spokesperson Mike Stanley said. “It’s all about Cougar Pride and rallying around the team,”

“It’s people such as the classmates of 1962 that make this about community and Cougar pride,” said John White, Cougar Pride Booster Club President. “They are helping to support a legacy that will continue for decades to come. The booster club and the Van Wert Athletic Department are forever grateful for these numerous donations that will specifically benefit Eggerss Stadium in the future.”

The Van Wert High School Class of 1962 joins the classes of 1952, 1961, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, and 1998 in supporting Eggerss Stadium. If you are a classmate of another year and want to get in on the Van Wert High School class challenge for Eggerss, contact White at 419-203-1217.