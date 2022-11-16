Cougars preparing for No. 1 Tarblooders

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It doesn’t get any easier for the Van Wert Cougars.

After posting exciting back-to-back playoff wins over No. 4 Perkins and No. 3 West Holmes in the Division IV Region 14 quarterfinals and semifinals, the Cougars will face the No. 1 team in the state for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tiffin Columbian’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Glenville, led by legendary coach Ted Ginn Sr., has rolled to a 12-0 record, which includes a win over Division I regional finalist Olentangy Liberty and Division II regional finalist Avon. One regular season opponent, John Adams, reportedly opted not to play the Tarblooders and canceled the game. Glenville won the Associated Press Division IV poll championship and outscored six league opponents 282-0. Along with that, the team has outpaced three playoff opponents 143-21.

Nate Phillips scored the game winning touchdown against West Holmes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

During Saturday’s 54-7 regional quarterfinal win over No. 8 Elyria Catholic, the Tarblooders forced five turnovers, while quarterback Deonte Rucker completed 7-of-12 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. Running back D’Shawntae Jones had 86 yards on nine carries, all in the first half and Micquan Gravely had eight second half carries for 68 yards.

Glenville has 11 players with Division I scholarship offers, including junior cornerback Bryce West, who has scholarship offers from Ohio State and Georgia, and senior linebacker Arvell Reese, who has committed to Ohio State. The offensive line goes 320, 225, 265, 275 and 310 pounds.

“Glenville has very good size on both the offensive and defensive line to go along with a plethora of athletic skill players at all positions,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They can make big plays both through the air and on the ground when on offense and will play a man coverage defense that trusts their athletes to take away the pass. We are looking forward to playing this type of competition and I have no doubt our guys will put the best we have on the field Saturday.”

Ginn did not respond to a request for comment and did not provide season statistics.

No. 6 Van Wert’s last two playoff victories, 29-23 over Perkins and 40-35 over West Holmes have been thrilling for fans and big for the players.

“The way we’ve won the last two weeks goes a long way in having confidence that we will find ways to win close games,” Recker said. “Our guys believe in themselves and have a humble confidence that they can make the plays necessary to win when the game is on the line. In the playoffs there will be tough games every week, so having that confidence is important.”

Senior wide receiver Nate Phillips scored what proved to be the winning touchdown against West Holmes, by catching a short pass from Aidan Pratt and turning it into a 44-yard touchdown. Phillips broke at least three tackles, then won a race to the end zone. Phillips finished the game with nine receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown, giving him 46 catches for 719 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

“It takes a special talent, both athletically and intellectually, to pick up a sport your senior year and excel in it, and that is exactly what we have with Nate,” Recker stated. “He is such an important part of our offense with the way he catches the short to intermediate throw, with how hard he blocks on the perimeter, and with his ability to make the big play with his speed and athleticism. I am so happy for him and proud of what he has accomplished this season.”

This year’s senior class has been part of a history making event – three straight regional championship game appearances and the 2020 Division IV state championship.

“It is great to be a part of three straight regional finals and I am proud of all of the players that have had a part in making this happen,” Recker said. “There will definitely be a time to look back and be excited about what we’ve accomplished, but I know our team isn’t satisfied and we are looking forward to competing for a chance to go to state.”

Saturday’s Van Wert-Glenville game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.