Court handles various criminal hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A number of hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, November 3, and Wednesday, November 16.

Jury trial

After a one-day jury trial held on Monday, November 7, Donald O’Day, 45, of Convoy, was found guilty of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, November 28.

Sentencings

Eric Hohman, 33, of Ohio City, was sentenced to five years of community control, three years of intensive supervision, electronic house arrest until December 21 and 120 days in jail beginning December 26 on three counts of grand theft, fourth degree felonies. In addition, he must serve 30 more days at a later date, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, a substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay court costs, plus restitution in the amount of $186,107.51.

Austin Schwaner, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center, 30 days in jail at a later date and 200 hours of community service for failure to provide a change of address, a fourth degree felony. He was also ordered to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Taylor Shae Baker, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a bill of information to aggravated assault, a fourth degree felony, and was sentenced to 17 months prison with credit for 175 days already served, plus court costs.

Drew Kenny, 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to burglary, a felony of the fourth degree and was sentenced to 16 months prison with credit for 79 days already served, plus court costs.

James Mihm Jr., 28, of Van Wert, was sentenced to one year of community control, 10 days in jail beginning Friday, November 25, for OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. He was also sentenced to 90 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor starting December 5, and was ordered to undergo alcohol and substance abuse assessment and treatment. His driver’s license was suspended for one year, and he was ordered to pay a monthly probation fees and court costs.

Tyler Enmark, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 17 months in prison for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was given credit for 12 days already served and assessed court costs.

Ethan Mezuk, 32, of Convoy, was sentenced to three years of community control, 60 days of electronic house arrest for possession of a fentanyl-related substance, and possession of drugs, both fifth degree felonies. He must continue his treatment program, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Timothy Schlatman, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, two years of intensive probation and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo a substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Changes of pleas

Steve Shannon, 43, of Fort Wayne, changed his plea to guilty to a bill of information for assault, and unauthorized use of vehicle, both first degree misdemeanors, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 15.

Korbin Taylor, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation as ordered and sentencing was set for 10 a.m. December 15.

James Jewell, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Cainan Burnett, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony and breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Nathanial Owens, 24, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Arraignments

Richard Bendele, 44, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with waiver of extradition and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 14.

Jason Mosure, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to telecommunication harassment, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with waiver of extradition and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

William Crutchfield, 50, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He was released on asurety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Thomas Medford, 41, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Richard Andrews, 34, of Defiance, pleaded not guilty to violating a protective order, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Thomas Suazo, 18, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30.

Nicole Cooper, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. December 14.

Christopher Knuth, 38, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond with a special condition of reporting his address and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. December 15.

Violations

John Duer, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu of conviction by failing to report to probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. December 21.

Michael Speakman, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by using an illegal substance. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 66 days already served.