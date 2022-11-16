Donations sought for fire victims

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched to assist the Middle Point Fire Department for a house fire in Venedocia Tuesday morning.

CERT, along with the Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for the families. After meeting with several families it is determined that clothing, and monetary donations are needed.

Case No. 4045

Adult female: 16 pants, XL shirts, size 7 shoes and XL coat

Adult male: 34×34 pants, 2XL shirts, size 12 shoes and 2XL coat

Child male: 4T pants, 4T shirts, size 9 shoe and 5T coat

Infant: newborn clothing items appreciated

Take all clothing to the Salvation Army thrift store at 1116 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert.

To ensure your donation goes directly to the individual affected, please include the Case No. 4045 in the memo.

Anyone with questions, should call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.