Georgia Grace Biro

Georgia Grace Biro was born on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, and passed away that same day.

She was the infant daughter of Michael C and Karli (Cline) Biro of St. Marys, formally of Van Wert.

Georgia is survived by her twin brother, Michael Jensen (MJ); grandparents, Cheryl Cline, Michael L and Laura Biro; great-grandma Barbara Dumm; an aunt, Caci Murphy; a cousin Lela; an uncle, Derek Biro and Lyvi Black, and many other family members.

She was preceded in death by great-grandpa George Dumm, and great-grandparents Roger and Alberta Wagner, and Michael and Eloise Biro.

A private memorial service will be held.