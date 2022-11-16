ODOT seeking comment on projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:

Van Wert County

U.S. Route 224 bridge rehabilitation (PID: 109112) – ODOT is proposing to replace the bridge deck and abutments as well as paint the structure that carries U.S. 224 over the Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Railroad, which is located just south of U.S. 30 and about 2.25 miles west of the city of Van Wert. Various drainage improvements in the immediate vicinity of the bridge, such as catch basin, curb, and conduit replacements will also be included in the project.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur from the spring through the fall of 2024. More information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/109112.

Allen County

Ohio 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) – ODOT is proposing to replace two culverts under Ohio 117 near the eastern edge of the village of Spencerville. One structure is located just east of the Wisher Drive intersection on the east side of town. The other structure is located approximately two miles east of town at the Monfort Road intersection.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in the spring and summer of 2025. Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/107835.

Paulding County

Ohio 111 culvert replacement (PID: 111469) – ODOT is proposing to replace a culvert at the Ohio 111 and County Road 11 intersection approximately 1.5 miles east of the Indiana state line.

Construction activities will result in temporary roadway closures. Vehicular through traffic will be detoured temporarily. Access for local traffic to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to occur in in the winter of 2025. Additional information about the project can be found on the project website: www.transportation.ohio.gov/projects/projects/111469.

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, 45801; or to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.

Comments are requested by Thursday, December 1. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.