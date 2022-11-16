“Souper Bowls” fundraiser date set

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Art Club and FCCLA are teaming up to raise money for the West Ohio Food Bank by making a donation through the United Way of Van Wert County through a new fundraiser called “Souper Bowls.”

There will be an event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 2, in which the Van Wert community can purchase $5 pre-sale tickets for a bowl of soup, hot dog, crackers, cookie, and a drink. It will be held in the Van Wert Elementary cafeteria. People may also make a donation to the art club to purchase one of the club’s handmade ceramic bowls.