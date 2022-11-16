The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

“Souper Bowls” fundraiser date set

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Art Club and FCCLA are teaming up to raise money for the West Ohio Food Bank by making a donation through the United Way of Van Wert County through a new fundraiser called “Souper Bowls.”

There will be an event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 2, in which the Van Wert community can purchase $5 pre-sale tickets for a bowl of soup, hot dog, crackers, cookie, and a drink. It will be held in the Van Wert Elementary cafeteria. People may also make a donation to the art club to purchase one of the club’s handmade ceramic bowls.

