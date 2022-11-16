Thanksgiving travel, gas prices expected to increase

AAA is predicting an increase in Thanksgiving travel in Ohio and nationwide. Unfortunately, gas prices are expected to be at record levels during hte five-day travel period. ODOT photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

AAA predicts 54.6 million people, including more than 2.2 million Ohioans, will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5 percent (1.1 percent in Ohio) increase over 2021 and 98 percent of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year. Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car. While Thanksgiving road trips have slightly risen – up 0.4 percent from 2021 – car travel remains 2.5 percent below 2019 levels.

For those driving, GasBuddy is projecting gasoline prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever for the holiday weekend. The national average is projected to stand at $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day – nearly 30 center higher than last year, and over 20 cents higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

“Americans are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of us aren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us, especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Air travel is up nearly eight percent over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99 percent of the 2019 volume.

“Airport parking spaces fill up fast, so reserve a spot ahead of time and arrive early,” Twidale suggests. “Anticipate long TSA lines. If possible, avoid checking a bag to allow for more flexibility if flights are delayed or you need to reschedule.”

Americans are also ramping up travel by other modes of transportation. More than 1.4 million travelers are going out of town for Thanksgiving by bus, train, or cruise ship. That’s an increase of 23 percent from 2021 and 96 percent of the 2019 volume.

“With travel restrictions lifted and more people comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s no surprise buses, trains, and cruises are coming back in a big way,” Twidale said. “Regardless of the mode of transportation you have chosen, expect crowds during your trip and at your destination. If your schedule is flexible, consider off-peak travel times during the holiday rush.”

Travelers can expect Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to be the busiest on the nation’s highways, along with Friday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27.