Thomas “Tommy” Dean Keller

﻿Thomas “Tommy” Dean Keller, 56, of Ottoville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center.

He was born April 16, 1966, in Van Wert, to Thomas R. Keller and Donna J. (Broerman) Keller. His mother preceded him in death; his father and stepmother, Mary Keller, survive in Cloverdale. His stepfather, John Osting, survives in Delphos.

He is also survived by his siblings, Doreen (Jay) Sheeter of Delphos, Todd (Heather) Keller of Delphos, Terry (Kathy) Keller of Ft. Jennings, and Dawn (Jose) Lopez of Midland, Texas; his half-sisters, Wendy (Billy) Ames of Scott, Amber (Tony) Gonzales of Payne, and Chelsea (Terry) Heck of Paulding; step-sisters, Melinda Marshall of Appleton, Maine and Marianne (Chris) Staples of Searsmont, Maine; step-grandmother, Norma Ladd of Delphos; 25 nieces and nephews, and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Tommy was preceded in death by two twin brothers, T.L. and J. L. Keller; grandparents, Rolley and Leona (Foley) Keller and Donald and Dorothy (Walters) Broerman; step-grandparents, Syl and Beatrice Osting and William Ladd.

Tommy was a 1985 graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School. He was employed as a mason with Metzger Construction, Inc. Tommy loved spending time outdoors with his dog while fishing, hunting, and canoeing with family and friends. He enjoyed mud bogging and racing, and spent time being his own mechanic. He was “a jack of all trades but a master of none”. He was a pillar of simplicity and was loved by many.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, at Mandale Church in Cloverdale, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Tony Gonzales will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, November 20, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: to the family.