Venedocia fire…

Firefighters from Middle Point, Van Wert, Ohio City and Delphos responded to a house fire on Main St. in Venedocia this morning. The call came in at 8:07 a.m. and the residents were able to escape, but three pets perished in the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for nearly five hours. The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer