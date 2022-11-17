French Family Band…

The French Family Band will be singing the country classics of Merle Haggard, George Jones, Charlie Rich, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash and many of their own songs at the historic Convoy Opera House from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 20. The group will be flying to Australia the day after the show to play two sold out events. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at visionarypromotions.org or by calling 419.771.9508. $1 from every ticket sold goes to support the Opera House. All shows are BYOB. Photo submitted