Harvey J. Thatcher

Harvey J. Thatcher, 89, of Middle Point, passed away peacefully at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He was born April 22, 1933, in Van Wert County, the son of Harvey G. and Esther (Baker) Thatcher.

He was preceded in death by his father Harvey George Thatcher who died four months before his birth in December of 1932; his mother, Esther (Baker) Thatcher-McClure and stepfather, Ray McClure; his wife of 64 years, Delores J. (Keysor) Thatcher; brothers, Kenneth and Carl Thatcher; a sister, Betty Foust; and a grandson, Joel Ross Thatcher.

Harvey is survived by his eight children, Audie L. (Sue) Thatcher, Debra M. (Lonnie) Nedderman, Brett W. (Diana) Thatcher, Bart C. (Sondra) Thatcher, Cindy A. (Tim) Hunsaker, Valori Y. (Brian) Dunn, Tyson J. (Lauri) Thatcher and Stacy J. (Brenna) Thatcher; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Beatrice Lautzenheiser of Van Wert and Donna Johns of Miamisburg, and a brother, Phillip (Bonnie) McClure of Van Wert.

Harvey lived his entire life in the same house in which he was born. He was a veteran, serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a farmer early in life and later owned and operated the Thatcher Insurance Agency in Van Wert for 33 years. He was a member of many local civic groups over the years, including the Van Wert Kiwanis Club, Van Wert Service Club, Van Wert VFW, American Legion Post 178, Lincolnview school board, Van Wert Centurion Club, Van Wert F.O.P., Middle Point AMVETS, Van Wert Elks Lodge, Toastmasters International, Friends of the Brumback Library, Van Wert Historical Society and the Middle Point Ball Park Association.

Harvey and his late wife, Delores, were very fond of kids. In addition to the eight of their own, they also fostered three Marsh Foundation sisters, Chris, Lucille and Nancy Mullen on holidays and summer vacations throughout their time at the Marsh. They also welcomed four international exchange students, Bo Knudsen, Ulla Roenn, Seppo Mikkola and Patrik Anderson into their home over the years. Harvey and Delores also created the ” Thatcher Family Helping Hands” charity that donates money anonymous to local, state and national causes and organizations that they were passionate about. Harvey also was actively involved with KIVA, an organization that provides micro-loans to individuals in third world countries. He liked to help people who worked hard to succeed. Harvey was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He always had a joke or a story to tell. He was a one of a kind individual, who brought joy to many people’s lives with his stories, conversation and escapades.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, December 3, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals- Hospice or the Middle Point AMVETS Post 698.

