Katina S. Burton 68, of Newark, Delaware, passed away at home Sunday, November 13, 2022 after a nine year battle with cancer.

She was born July 23, 1954 in Van Wert to Wayland and Despina (Trabazan) Walls, who both preceded her in death. On July 1, 1972 she married the love of her life, Randall Burton, on July 1, 1972, and together they shared 50 years of memories.

In addition to Randy, she is survived by a son, J. Andrew Burton of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren Randal Burton and Katyna Burton, both of Delaware, Ohio; two sisters, Constance Myers of Van Wert and Kelly Whitaker of Celina, and a special aunt, Joanne Trabazan of Andover, Maryland.

She was a 1972 graduate of Van Wert High School. She retired from Teleflex in 1993 to pursue her love of gardening. In October of 1999, she and Randy moved to Newark, Delaware to start a new chapter of their lives.

Tina loved to travel, especially with her grandchildren. She loved cooking, bird watching, and any kind of plants. She also loved to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Interment will follow in King Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Susan G Komen, race for the cure, at www.komen.org.

