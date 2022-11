Marsh presentation…

Bob Gamble recently shared the history of the George Marsh family with Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution. A luncheon was hosted at the home of Nancy Smith. Following the program, officers installed were Regent Deb Hardeman, Vice Regent Pamela Beamer, Secretary Linda Schumm, Treasurer Robin Kill, and Registrar Mickey McConahay. Pictured are Smith, Beamer, Gamble, and Hardeman. Photo submitted