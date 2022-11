Semifinal pairings, sites set by OHSAA

COLUMBUS — If No. 6 Van Wert defeats No. 1 Glenville for the Division IV Region 14 championship on Saturday, the Cougars will face the winner of Region 16, Cincinnati Wyoming or Cincinnati Taft in the state semifinals at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the bracket pairings and sites for next week’s football state semifinal games on Thursday. The geography of the four state semifinalists in each division is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired. A team’s won-lost record, regional seed and state rank do not factor into the pairings.

The regional finals are this weekend, with Division I, II, III and V games on Friday and Division IV, VI and VII games on Saturday. All games kick off at 7 p.m. and all tickets are available at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Division I State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Region 1 vs. Region 3 at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 2 vs. Region 4 at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division I Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18

Region 1 – 1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid Community Stadium

Region 2 – 2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London Bowlus Field

Region 3 – 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4 – 1 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (13-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

If Avon Wins Region 6:

Region 5 vs. Region 6 at Parma Byers Field

Region 7 vs. Region 8 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

If Toledo Central Catholic Wins Region 6:

Region 5 vs. Region 7 at TBA

Region 6 vs. Region 8 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division II Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18

Region 5 – 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Region 6 – 1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium

Region 7 – 1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma Byers Field

Region 8 – 4 Kings Mills Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason Atrium Stadium

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Region 9 vs. Region 10 at Euclid Community Stadium

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at London Bowlus Field

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18

Region 9 – 1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10 – 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights Stadium

Region 11 – 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 12 – 1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division IV State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.

If Glenville Wins Region 14:

Region 13 vs. Region 14 at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

Region 16 vs. Region 15 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

If Van Wert Wins Region 14:

Region 13 vs. Region 15 at East Liverpool Patterson Field

Region 16 vs. Region 14 at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division IV Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 19

Region 13 – 1 Beloit West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14 – 1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 15 – 2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium

Region 16 – 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

Region 17 vs. Region 18 at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 19 vs. Region 20 at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium

Division V Regional Finals – Friday, Nov. 18

Region 17 – 1 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire Great Lakes Cheese Stadium

Region 18 – 1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg Widdel Field at Steineker Stadium

Region 19 – 1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (13-0) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Region 20 – 1 Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 West Milton Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.

Region 21 vs. Region 23 at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

Region 22 vs. Region 24 at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division VI Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 19

Region 21 – 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium

Region 22 – 3 Columbia Station Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 23 – 1 Beverly Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 24 – 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs.2 Harrod Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.

If Warren JFK Wins Region 25 and Newark Catholic Wins Region 27:

Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

If Warren JFK Wins Region 25 and River Wins Region 27:

Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Martins Ferry Purple Rider Stadium

If Danville Wins Region 25 and Newark Catholic Wins Region 27:

Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Big Walnut High School

If Danville Wins Region 25 and River Wins Region 27:

Region 25 vs. Region 27 at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 26 vs. Region 28 at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Division VII Regional Finals – Saturday, Nov. 19

Region 25 – 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia Quaker Stadium

Region 26 – 2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 27 – 1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge McFarland Stadium

Region 28 – 2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium