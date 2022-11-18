Ag Society announces raffle winners

Submitted information

On September 5, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society drew the winners for the truck raffle.

Prior to the start of the demolition derby, 10 lucky winners were announced and congratulated. Winners in order – 1st place through 10th place – were Halie Harting, Rick Boroff, Ruth Dowler, Sandra Evans, Michael Profit, Rabbit Bonifas, Jamie Dickinson, Ron Keber, Daniel Pavel,and

Butch Pohlman.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society thanked everyone who participated in the truck raffle.