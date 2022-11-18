Council on Aging starting new program

VW independent staff/submitted information

As many seniors know and have discovered firsthand, volunteering offers a resource for exercising skills and talents gained through a lifetime of personal and work experiences. There is no greater reward than the good feelings of giving one’s time and talents to someone in need or less fortunate.

In partnership with the Area Agency on Aging 3 and AmeriCorps Seniors, the Van Wert County Council on Aging will be introducing the Retired Senior Volunteer (RSVP) program, which will offer meaningful opportunities for seniors to volunteer within the community.

The first program will be the School Volunteerism Program where volunteers will be able to assist in various school functions. School is very different than it was 50 years ago, as it has become much more demanding for today’s children and staff, and extra hands often times help make the difference for the teachers and students. Volunteerism in this program could consist of assisting with classroom activities, providing individual assistance with a student, assisting in the lunchroom or assisting in the school office.

For those that do not have a desire to work in a classroom with students, there are plenty of other various volunteer jobs within the schools. Initially, this program will be piloted at Lincolnview Elementary School.

The second program being offered is the Friendly Visitor Program, where volunteers can visit those that are isolated in their homes or residential type facilities. Those that are isolated often lack meaningful relationships and for many isolated individuals their human interaction only consists of visits to medical appointments. Research has shown that those who are socially isolated experience cognitive decline and increased health conditions at a much greater rate than other seniors. Volunteers in this program will be matched with an individual where they can provide supportive assistance to help the isolated individual. Visits could consist of playing games, participating in hobbies or crafts, or just reminiscing about life.

For either of the two volunteer programs, the time commitment is up to the individual and can range from a couple of hours a week to a few days per week. Volunteers will go through a no-cost typical background check and will receive training on volunteerism in the areas they will be volunteering in.

Individuals aged 55 and older that are interested in volunteering for one of these programs can contact the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011 or Miranda van Rooyen, RSVP Program Director at 419.204.4303 or by email at mvanrooyen@psa3.org to complete an application.