Kenneth Clayton Siders

Kenneth Clayton Siders, 75, of Van Wert passed away at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 28, 1947, in Van Wert to the late Clayton H. Siders and Mildred M. (Fox) Siders.

Kenneth was very proud of his military service, serving in the Army in Vietnam. After discharge from the military, he worked for over 25 years for B. F. Goodrich until retiring from that company. After retirement, Kenneth went on to do several other jobs. He opened his own handy man business, appropriately named “The Handy Man”. Kenneth was also a photographer, had his real estate license, had worked for Van Wert Bedrooms for a time, and drove fellow veterans to doctor’s appointments at the VA.

Kenneth’s favorite pastime was fishing. He traveled all over the country, as well as to other countries, to enjoy fishing opportunities.

Surviving are three daughters, Michelle (Joe) Reinhart and Heather (Tom) Mills, both of Antwerp, and Jennifer (Andrew) Zartman of Payne; one sister, Carolyn Nimtz of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Emmitt Gehres and Dennis Siders; and two sisters, Stella Stevens and Sheena Outland.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Township Highway 176.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: K9s For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida, 32081.

