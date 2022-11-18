Laux, Smith earn annual OSHP honors

Submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Laux, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert post, chose Trooper Laux based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Tucker Laux and Radio Dispatcher Arin Smith. Photos submitted

Trooper Laux joined the Highway Patrol in 2018 as a member of the 165th Academy Class. Originally from Celina, Ohio and a graduate of Celina High School, Trooper Laux served in the United States Coast Guard and attended Wright State University. Laux has also been awarded the Patrol’s physical fitness, safe driving, and criminal patrol awards.

Trooper Laux and his family reside in Mercer County.

Radio Dispatcher Arin M. Smith has been selected the 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center. Smith joined the Highway Patrol in 2021. She is a graduate of Van Wert High School.

Smith, 25, was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Smith based on her technical job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request f or information and assistance.

Smith resides in Van Wert County.

Both Laux and Smith are in contention for district and state honors as Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.