Lincolnview moving forward with school addition plans

Members of Lincolnview’s NWC tri-champion Scholastic Bowl team and advisor Deb Stetler were honored during Wednesday’s school board meeting. Lincolnview photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview school officials are ready to take the step with plans to renovate and add on to Lincolnview Elementary.

During Wednesday night’s monthly school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder gave an update on the planned project.

“We are now getting to the exciting point and time,” Snyder said. “We’re going to be advertising for bids for the project and our state plan has been submitted, so we’re looking at bidding around November 29, then we’ll do a pre-bid meeting. These are just proposed dates where the contractors can come and learn more about the project if they so choose. That looks like it’s going to be December 8 and then we’ll have our bid opening on December 20.”

“Hopefully the bids come in equal to what we’re hoping or less and then we’ll award a bid and start working on the project,” he added.

Plans call for a special education suite with two classrooms, an administrative office area, a storage area and a sensory room. The old library will be converted into a kindergarten classroom with a new library. The anticipated price tag is over $5 million.

Snyder also informed the board the school will be a host site for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department’s summer assailant training and he noted with the help of Cooper Farms, a Thanksgiving feast will be held for students and staff on Monday, November 21. He also lauded the efforts of Stephanie Renner and Rachel Rohrs for their work connected to last week’s Veteran’s Day ceremony.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock presented the final draft of the latest five-year forecast, which was later approved by the board.

“The forecast can be considered a ‘barometer’ of the district’s financial condition and is an collaborative effort in projecting the future based upon past trends, known factors, and assumptions for the unknown,” Bowersock said. “As we examine and go out further in the forecast (years three and beyond), there are many unknowns which can uncontrollably impact the forecast either favorably or unfavorably. All things considered, the five-year forecast continues to reflect financial stability, which is a result of the cooperative effort of the board of education, administration, and staff all working together.”

During her report, Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said all went well with recent parent-teacher conferences, and Middle School/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said all eighth graders recently toured Vantage Career Center, and he said during the weeks of December 5 and 12, Lincolnview High School will be retesting students in their EOC exams.

The board also recognized the Scholastic Bowl varsity and junior varsity teams. The varsity team was recently declared NWC tri-champions with Bluffton and Crestview, while the junior varsity team was considered the outright champion. Advisor Deb Stetler and members of the team addressed the board.

Just two personnel items were on the agenda, a contract with James Bowen as Maintenance Supervisor/Transportation Coordinator from November 14 through July 31, 2024, and a one-year classified contracxt with Sabrina Ricker as a cook.

In other business, the board approved a pair of agenda items, including an overnight trip for FFA teacher/advisor Jordan Dues and selected FFA students to attend the “Connect – I Am Leadership FFA Conference” January 14-15 in Dublin, Ohio, and a contract for snow removal services with Clint Myers Excavating.

The board also accepted a $500 donation from the Van Wert County HCE Council for the needy student fund, and a $7,500 donation from LifeHouse Church, also for the needy student fund.

Board members met in executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss the employment and compensation of an employee, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.