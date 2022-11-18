Season opener…
The season opener went well for Van Wert, as the Cougars defeated Ottoville 51-44 on Friday. Enjoy these pictures taken by Bob Barnes.
POSTED: 11/18/22 at 11:41 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
