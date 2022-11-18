Tim M. Trigo

Tim M. Trigo, 59, of Craigville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

He was born on May 4, 1963, in Nixon, Texas, to the late Eutimo and Maria Luisa (Garcia) Trigo. After his mother’s death, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Herlinda and Ramone Benavidez.

A 1981 graduate of Vantage Vocational carpentry program, Tim made a career in construction. He recently began woodworking, including routing and wood burning. He enjoyed tinkering around the house and taking care of his yard. Tim was good at taking things apart, but not so good at putting them back together again.

Tim was baptized in 2016 at Pentecostal Way Church and was committed to the Lord ever since. He loved his family and children and cherished the time spent with them.

Surviving are his children: Erika Trigo of Greenville; Elaine Trigo of Celina; Tim (Jessica) Trigo of St. Marys; Emily Williamson of Van Wert; Alex Williamson of Van Wert; siblings: Delia Weymire of Nixon, Texas; Catherine (Larry) Green of Van Wert; Mario Garcia of Nixon, Texas; Corina DeAndre of Colorado; Diana Ford of San Antonio, Texas; Jeremiah Trigo of Colorado; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Ramone Benavidez.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brothers: Joeray Trigo; Eutimo Trigo Jr; and sister, Sylvia Trigo.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Bill Watson officiating. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To share in Tim’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.