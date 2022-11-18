Youth auditions to be held for Annie Jr.

VW independent staff/submitted information

Director Doug Grooms will be holding auditions for “Annie Jr” by appointment from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29, at Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St.

Any youth 6-18 interested in auditioning must complete an online form and select an audition time. The form is available at vwct.org. Children who audition should be able to read information about available roles and the songs in the show can be found at https://www.mtishows.com/annie-jr.

Look for “Cast and Songs” down the right side of the website. Those auditioning should come prepared to move, read from the script, and sing a song. The director will be checking your vocal range. No need to prepare an elaborate song. The director may have you sing a song from the show. No need to prepare for that. Please wear shoes that will stay on your feet. Each audition will last 30 minutes. The adult with the youth will be asked to complete a permission form at the audition.

Rehearsals primarily will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the theatre until the week of January 16, when the show will move to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, January 22. Tickets will go on sale at vanwertlive.com.

“Annie Jr” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)