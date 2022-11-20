James Howard “Hooch” Lane Jr.

James Howard “Hooch” Lane Jr., 63, of Van Wert, passed away at his residence Monday, November 14, 2022.

He was born on April 22, 1959, in Van Wert to Betty J. (Hammons) Lane who survives of Van Wert and James Howard Lane, Sr., who preceded him in death.

Family survivors include his two daughters Megan Lane of Fort Wayne and Demi “Mimi” (Chase) Tuttle of Texas; two sons, Trevor Lane of Defiance and Kyle Lane of Chicago; two grandchildren, Charlie Mae Tromblay and Cecelia Tuttle; one sister, Debra (John) Magowan of Hayward, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.

James was a 1977 graduate of Van Wert High School and served his country being a part of the United States Air Force. He was an avid bowler, golfer and pool champion. He was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers. James was a hardworking dad and his kids were his top priority and was also loved by many and had lots of friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Randall Lane, grandparents, Edwin and Lucille Hammons, Ben and Juanita Lane.

There will be no services held at this time.

