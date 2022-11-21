Lancer girls hoops, bowlers in action

VW independent sports

Girls basketball

Lincolnview 52 Continental 28

CONTINENTAL — Emerson Walker scored 13 points and Carsyn Looser added 11 to lead Lincolnview to a season opening 52-28 win over Continental on Saturday.

The Lancers led 15-8 after one quarter, with Looser scoring seven points and Addysen Stevens draining a pair of triples. Lincolnview extended the lead to 27-16 at halftime, then 37-24 after three quarters. Stevens and Makayla Jackman each scored eight points in the win.

Lincolnview (1-0) will play at Ottoville on Tuesday.

Bowling

Coldwater 3333 Lincolnview 2278 (boys)

Coldwater 2557 Lincolnview 1976 (girls)

At Community Lanes, Coldwater swept Lincolnview in the season opener for both teams.

Evan Elling led Lincolnview with a 197-133-330 series, while Warren Mason was right behind with a 181-146-327 series. Preston Bugh rolled a 150-161-311 series, followed by Conner Baldauf (122-164-286) and Grayden Clay (113-112-225).

Coldwater’s Austin Burden had a 235-268-503 series.

On the girls’ side, Leigha Shatzer led Lincolnview with a 168-198-366 series, followed by Zoey Tracy (166-124-290), Hadley Goins (126), Jenna Corzine (123), Melody Gorman (117), Leigha Bendele (116) and Abby Dannsenfelser (109).