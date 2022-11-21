Local agencies receive Midwest donations

Submitted information

ST MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $15,275 to 11 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 89 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,287,469 to 1073 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• Delphos Community Christmas Project – $750 to provide a happy Christmas for needy children living in the Delphos school district

• Invincible Fire Company – $3,600 to purchase MARCS pagers

• American Township Fire Department – $2,975 to purchase MARCS pagers

• New Bremen Blanketeers – $300 to purchase material to make blankets for Everheart Hospice

• District 8 Fellowship of Christian Atheletes (FCA) – $650 to purchase FCA Bibles for high school and middle school students in west central Ohio

• Wapakoneta High School After Prom – $200 to provide a safe after prom for high school students

• Marathon XI: Tri Star Eternal Scholarships – $1,000 for the endowed scholarship fund for Tri Star students

• Mercer County Fairgrounds – $2,500 to build a shelter house on the fairgrounds

• The Recovery Arts Council – $800 to purchase tables and chairs for the opera house

• YWCA of Van Wert County – $1,500 to purchase needed supplies for those living in their shelter

• Van Wert Middle School – Cougar leader program – $1,000 to purchase furniture for an outdoor learning space in the enclosed courtyard

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.